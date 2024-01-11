For Ukraine To Withstand This Year, It Is Necessary Not To Allow Russia To Freeze The War Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For Ukraine to endure this year, it is necessary not to allow Russia to freeze the war and prepare for the next powerful offensive.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a conversation with the mass media, following his negotiations with the President of Latvia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Amid the war, there is no time for discussion, although this discussion would be important, especially for partners who are still balancing their confidence. To endure this year is not to surrender some of our territories, not to let anyone freeze the conflict. To prevent Russia from preparing for a powerful counteroffensive in a year, two, three or five years, to prevent them from doing so, to end the war before that. To not allow them to increase [defense – Ed.] production and freeze the conflict this year, so that their military can start making preparations,” Zelensky told.

In his words, Russia is now making attempts to exert information influence, spreading certain narratives and disinformation, even through the media platforms of Europe and the United States.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that a large number of young people are now being used by Russia as 'cannon fodder'. If Russia succeeds in freezing the war for a certain period of time, under its information influence, they can be turned into the army similar to what Russia had before the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. On the morning of January 11, 2024, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Estonia. Currently, the Head of State is paying a visit to Latvia.