War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-six combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian troops launched three air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 16 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units continue completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled six enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Makiivka and the Donetsk region's Terny. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled nine enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 16 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Beryslav, Stanislav, and the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Solonchaky. Russians also launched MLRS attacks on the Kherson region's Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky and Veletenske.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, Russian occupiers continue attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their bridgeheads. The enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults, but Ukrainian warriors continue firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on two Russian personnel clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one command post, and one ammunition depot.

Photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine