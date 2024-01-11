Zelensky: True Heroism Is To Be In Ukraine And Fight For It Every Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is fighting for its survival every day, and true heroism is to be in Ukraine and fight for it every day.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a press briefing in Riga, Ukrinform reports.

"We are fighting for survival, for existence. We know exactly the price of freedom. It is high, and unfortunately, even now it is not final as the war is not over. Therefore, it is an act of heroism to be in Ukraine and fight for it every day. This is our human path. And those who have been on the front line for these two years are moving a little bit forward every day towards the main result - a just peace that we deserve both legally, according to the law of dignity and all the laws of God, I am sure of it," Zelensky said.

Together with partners, Ukraine will make every effort to create new arsenal of Europe – Head of State

As Ukrinform reported, on January 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Lithuania. Today, he has been to Estonia and now is in Latvia.