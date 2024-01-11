Kazakhstan And Saudi Company Look Into Collaborative Gold-Mining Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 11. Kazakhstan and
the leading company in the field of gold mining and processing,
Saudi Gold Refinery, intend to explore the possibilities of joint
projects in the future, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the Minister of
Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev and the
General Director of the Saudi Arabian company, Suliman
Al-Othaim.
It was noted that joint projects will be aimed at strengthening
the partnership between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their intention
to continue the dialogue.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
for 2022 amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher
than the previous year ($8.6 million).
The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end
of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7
million.
Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7
times and reached $11.8 million.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.