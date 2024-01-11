Kazakhstan And Saudi Company Look Into Collaborative Gold-Mining Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 11. Kazakhstan and the leading company in the field of gold mining and processing, Saudi Gold Refinery, intend to explore the possibilities of joint projects in the future, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev and the General Director of the Saudi Arabian company, Suliman Al-Othaim.

It was noted that joint projects will be aimed at strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their intention to continue the dialogue.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia for 2022 amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher than the previous year ($8.6 million).

The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7 million.

Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7 times and reached $11.8 million.