US Supports Durable, Dignified Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - James O'brien

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The US supports a
durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing on January 11, Trend
reports.
"We support a durable and dignified peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are very encouraged that they continue
to have a robust agenda bilaterally and address the issues that
remain between them. There are more to work through and to the
extent we can be helpful, we are happy to support. We would like to
see them both benefit from a peace arrangement and we'll be working
to that end in whatever way is most acceptable," he said.
James O'Brien pointed out that the US would like to be able to
discuss all the issues it has on the agenda with both
countries.
Earlier in December 2023, O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken
looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in
Washington soon for peace negotiations.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of
the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed
upon yet.
