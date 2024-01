US Supports Durable, Dignified Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - James O'brien

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The US supports a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing on January 11, Trend reports.

"We support a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are very encouraged that they continue to have a robust agenda bilaterally and address the issues that remain between them. There are more to work through and to the extent we can be helpful, we are happy to support. We would like to see them both benefit from a peace arrangement and we'll be working to that end in whatever way is most acceptable," he said.

James O'Brien pointed out that the US would like to be able to discuss all the issues it has on the agenda with both countries.

Earlier in December 2023, O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.