Azerbaijani Prime Minister Meets With UNICEF Regional Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting with the UNICEF Regional
Director for Europe and Central Asia and Special Coordinator for
the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe Regina De Dominicis, the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .
During the discussion, it was underlined that Azerbaijan places
a high value on partnerships with the United Nations and its
agencies, with UNICEF being particularly important.
It was underlined that Azerbaijan and UNICEF have a long-term
and viable collaboration that covers a variety of areas. Azerbaijan
is focused on protecting and preserving children's rights; the
country has signed various international documents in this area,
notably the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,
in recent years. In 2020, the "Strategy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on Children for 2020-2030" was adopted, along with a
5-year action plan within this framework.
Mine threat awareness in territories liberated from Armenian
occupation, as well as prospects for collaboration in other areas,
were also reviewed at the meeting.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.