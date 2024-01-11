France Desperately Tries To Impose Its Interests In South Caucasus - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. France is
pursuing attempts to impose its interests in the South Caucasus, a
member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Soltan Mammadov
told Trend .
According to Mammadov, the dynamics unfolding in the South
Caucasus region, as well as Azerbaijan's triumphs, demonstrate that
speaking to Azerbaijan in terms of pressure and threats is
meaningless. Unfortunately, France has chosen this path.
Mammadov stated that the Azerbaijani government has always
maintained an open, truthful, and neutral posture toward bilateral
relations. France, on the other hand, adopted a biased stance,
especially following the Second Karabakh War. France used all of
its resources to develop an anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and
attempted to impose sanctions on an international scale.
"As the President of Azerbaijan stated in an interview with
local TV channels, France's approach in this regard was
unpredictable. After the war, this became clear. The current
outcomes, the geopolitical position in the South Caucasus, and the
new security structure all suggest that France's policy was
unsuccessful. Macron's government's blunders have greatly reduced
its potential to influence the South Caucasus," Mammadov said.
The MP emphasized that the experience of the recent period and
the processes currently taking place in the region clearly show
that the implementation of serious projects in the region and the
solution of the matters on the agenda are impossible without
Azerbaijan's participation and contribution.
"This is not only due to the country's natural resources,
economic capabilities, military potential, and other indicators.
Azerbaijan has established itself as a stable, reliable partner in
the system of international relations. Our country actively pursues
an assertive and pragmatic foreign policy. We have a foreign policy
strategy that allows us to protect our national interests at the
highest level, as well as take into account the interests of our
partners. This strategy defined by President Ilham Aliyev is the
main reason for all the successes we have achieved in recent
years," he said.
Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan favors the resolution of regional
issues related to the South Caucasus people's fate and has
repeatedly stated this at the highest level. While France, far from
the region, is trying to impose its interests in the South
Caucasus, which is impossible and useless from a practical point of
view,.
"A lot of events taking place not only in our region but also in
the international arena in general show that some countries,
including France, cannot correctly assess the changes taking place
in the world, including in the South Caucasus. These wrong
assessments are ultimately the main reason for the failures these
countries face. And Azerbaijan has a clear strategy and plans for
the future. As the President of Azerbaijan noted, a new era is
beginning for Azerbaijan. I am confident that our new goals will be
achieved thanks to our unity as well as the strength of our
country," the MP added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.