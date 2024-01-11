Azerbaijani FM Informs UNICEF Regional Director About Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Regional Director of
the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for Europe and Central
Asia, the UNICEF Representative at the UN Geneva Office and the
Special Coordinator for Refugees and Migrants in Europe Regina De
Dominicis, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
An exchange of views took place at the meeting on issues on the
agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, on prospects
for further cooperation, as well as on the current regional
situation. Jeyhun Bayramov noted that since the first days of
restoring its independence, Azerbaijan has been closely cooperating
with various specialized UN structures, including UNICEF. In
particular, successful programs and projects were implemented in
the field of creating better educational and medical opportunities
for children who became refugees and internally displaced persons
as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by
Armenia.
Detailed information was provided on the large-scale recovery
and reconstruction work being carried out in the post-conflict
period to ensure the dignified return of former internally
displaced persons to their homes, as well as on combating the
threat of mines. Speaking about educational activities carried out
within the framework of cooperation with UNICEF, in particular in
the field of combating the mine threat, the Minister emphasized the
importance of drawing the attention of the international community
to this threat.
Regina de Dominicis noted that UNICEF is interested in
continuing the existing successful cooperation with Azerbaijan, in
particular, in implementing various joint initiatives in the field
of child rights within the framework of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29), which will be held this year year in Azerbaijan,
and the World Urban Forum, which will take place in 2026. The
reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan to
return former internally displaced persons to their homes in the
post-conflict period was especially noted, and it was brought to
attention that UNICEF is ready to support this process.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, informed about preliminary
plans in preparation for COP29.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the
meeting.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.