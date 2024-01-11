US Calls On Iran To Release Oil Tanker St Nicholas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The US called on Iran to release the oil tanker St Nicholas and its crew immediately, Deputy Chief of Press Service of the US State Department Vedant Patel said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Patel stressed that the seizure of the vessel is illegal. He noted that such actions by Iran are aimed at disrupting international trade.

Earlier, the Iranian Navy reported the seizure of an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, by court decision, seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman,” the report noted.