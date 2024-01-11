US Believes In Possibility Of Durable Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The US believes
in a possibility of a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State
Department said during a briefing, in response to a question about
progress between the parties in the peace process following the
visit of Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the Department
of State Louis Bono to the South Caucasus, Trend reports.
"We continue to believe that a durable peace between Armenia and
Azerbaijan is possible. It is something that the department will
continue to work towards. Obviously, coordinator Bono, the
secretary, and others continue to be deeply engaged in it," he
said.
On January 8, Louis Bono visited Yerevan. During the visit,
issues related to the normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan
were discussed.
In response to Trend 's inquiry, the US Embassy in Baku commented on
Bono's visit, noting that he frequently visits the South Caucasus
to discuss US support for the peace process between Baku and
Yerevan and ways to achieve a durable and dignified peace.
"We don't have details to announce. Bono regularly engages with
a range of key stakeholders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to support
the peace process. We are ready to assist any process that brings
peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus," the
embassy said.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.