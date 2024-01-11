Tech, Creativity, And Entrepreneurship Unite: The Omniverse Summit Takes The Digital Economy Center Stage In Lagos, Expecting 20,000 Leaders

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Omniverse ( ), a dynamic convergence platform and summit for the brightest minds across African innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship is launching with its inaugural Summit in Lagos, Nigeria.

The platform is co-created with the Innovation Support Network (ISN) as ecosystem partners ISN is a national network of 180 innovation hubs, incubators, accelerators and coworking spaces across Nigeria. The Omniverse is supported by the Digital Transformation Center Nigeria, DTC Nigeria is jointly funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The Omniverse Summit will feature four (4) days of meaningful programming focused on actionable outcomes at Landmark Centre Lagos from February 27 - March 1, 2024. The summit is structured around overarching themes of narrative, innovation, collaboration, and monetization. Each day of The Summit will be devoted to a core but connected theme, allowing The Omniverse Summit to delve into its multiple dimensions.

The Narrative Day (Day one) will explore narratives about Africa and Africans that shape our self-perception, global image and examine its impact on our economies, societies, and geopolitics but more importantly, how to rebuild, reframe and reclaim these narratives towards our common future in the light of presenting our markets and attracting investment.

The Innovation Day (Day two) will explore layers of innovation beyond technology while highlighting innovative pioneers who are revolutionizing their fields to help participants understand the strategies for nurturing and inspiring innovation at all levels despite the challenges.

The Collaboration Day (Day three) will dissect the DNA of successful collaborations by analyzing the mechanics of productive partnerships, purposeful alliances, and foster effective collaborations while aiming to help set up partnership deals and conversations.

The Monetization Day (Grand Finale) will unpack the science of making money, exploring effective strategies and approaches for building resilient, profitable careers and businesses

The summit beyond our main stage will happen across 4 stages/rooms: Development Room (for development partners to provide information and guidance to prospective implementation partners looking for project funding); the Deal Room (for potential collaborators to meet, negotiate, and potentially close deals. Lawyers, business analysts and other resources will be stationed in the room to provide guidance and support); Sage's Lounge (for intimate conversations with icons. A rotating roster of visionaries, mavens, and originators in tech, business, government, development, and creative industries will offer wisdom and advice based on their long, storied careers); and the Career Center (where participants can find expert advice on career advancement, industry transitions, and job opportunities)

"The Omniverse Summit stands as the tangible embodiment of our audacious vision-a dynamic convergence platform that unites the brightest minds shaping the kaleidoscope of African innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. It transcends physical boundaries, serving as a nexus where individuals and organizations synergize, exchanging knowledge, pooling resources, and collectively forging solutions to the intricate challenges confronting our continent and communities. In this interconnected space, technology acts as the unifying force, propelling us towards a future where innovation knows no limits." Obi Asika, Convener of The Omniverse Summit

"In co-spearheading The Omniverse, ISN is unwavering in our commitment to propel the global discourse on digital innovation. At the core of this summit lies a transformative agenda, where technology is not just a tool but the very essence that reshapes industries. ISN, as a founding partner, envisions the convergence of leading minds across finance, business, education, utilities, public sector, developmental sector, advertising, media, and the creative industries. Our objective is to obliterate silos, forging an interconnected future where collaboration is paramount. The Omniverse will be the crucible where ideas transmute into opportunities, fostering sustainable growth, profound impact, and unparalleled development." Charles Emembolu, Chairman of the Board, Innovation Support Network

Please join us at this important gathering.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Omniverse.

Registration is now open at



and for more information, please email

...ca