Iran Seizes US Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Iran on Thursday seized an American oil tanker off the coast of Oman in a move that comes as per a "judicial order," state media reported on Thursday.

"The Navy of Iran's Army has announced the seizure of an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman with a judicial order," Iranian state media said, quoting a military statement.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a vessel was boarded by four intruders east of the Omani coast after it changed course towards Iranian territorial waters.

UKMTO has completely lost contact with the vessel, while an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances behind the incident. (end)

