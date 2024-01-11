Saudi, Iranian Fms Discuss Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan and Iranian counterpart Hussain Abdollahian discussed Thursday recent developments in the region, mainly in Gaza. A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said the top diplomats also discussed over the phone ties and ways of advancing them across different fields. (end) as

