Egypt Fully Rejects Displacing Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have affirmed "full" rejection of attempts to displace Palestinians from their territories.

This came during their meeting Thursday within the framework of the latter's tour to the Middle East for talks about means to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territories, the presidency statement noted.

Al-Sisi underlined the necessity for international community to assume its responsibilities to carry out relevant UN resolutions to end the "humanitarian disaster" in the Gaza Strip and save the Gazans, according to a presidency statement.

Blinken, in this regard, expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts aiming to lull the situation in the region, and cement peace and stability.

Al-Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt's keenness on continuing coordination between the two sides in a way that achieves regional security and stability, the statement made clear.

The two sides agreed on intensifying consultation and communication with all parties to push ahead lull efforts and prevent the circle of violence from expanding, according to the statement. (end)

