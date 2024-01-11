US Inflation Rate Up By 3.4 Pct. In Dec. -- BLS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.1 percent in November, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday.

Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for shelter continued to rise in December, contributing over half of the monthly all items increase.

The energy index rose 0.4 percent over the month as increases in the electricity index and the gasoline index more than offset a decrease in the natural gas index.

The food index increased 0.2 percent in December, as it did in November. The index for food at home increased 0.1 percent over the month and the index for food away from home rose 0.3 percent.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in December, the same monthly increase as in November, according to the BLS report.

Indexes which increased in December include shelter, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care.

The index for household furnishings and operations and the index for personal care were among those that decreased over the month.

The all items index rose 3.4 percent for the 12 months ending December, a larger increase than the 3.1-percent increase for the 12 months ending November.

The all items less food and energy index rose 3.9 percent over the last 12 months, after rising 4.0 percent over the 12 months ending November.

The energy index decreased 2.0 percent for the 12 months ending December, while the food index increased 2.7 percent over the last year. (end)

