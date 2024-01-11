Blinken: Israel Agrees To UN Sending Assessment Team To N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Thursday his current trip the Middle East led to "a number of concrete steps forward" regarding the efforts to prevent the spread of Gaza conflict and get more humanitarian assistance in to people in Gaza Strip.

"First, an agreement by Israel to have the United Nations send an assessment team to the north of Gaza to look at the conditions that would be necessary to start to get people moving back to the north," a statement from the US Embassy in Cairo quoted him as telling reporters following his talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

"Second, we have a commitment from the Palestinian Authority to pursue meaningful reform said Blinken, who arrived in Cairo earlier today on the tenth stop in his seven-day trip to the region.

"Third, we're also, as - just literally as we're here, we have the Security Council at the United Nations pronouncing itself on the ongoing Houthi aggression - that's been a danger to shipping in the Red Sea and that poses a threat to countries around the world - and with US leadership, a strong Security Council resolution that is insistent that these actions stop.

"And finally, as I said, an agreement among countries in the region, among our Arab partners, to work together and to coordinate our efforts for the way forward, both for Gaza itself as well as for longer-term peace and stability in the region.

"In a way, the very challenge of this moment, because things are so difficult, I think that's actually only reinforced the commitment of countries to work to find a real resolution and one that puts us on a longer-term path to genuine peace and stability. And that path is clearly there, it's possible, and we can see it.

"And it involves - there's a path that brings Israel's needs and desires for integration in the region and genuine security with, as well, Palestinian aspirations for a state of their own. "And I think what we're finding, especially from all of our conversations on this trip, that you have to do both and you have to do it with regional coordination and a regional approach. You can't have one without the other, and you can't have either without a regional commitment to advancing on both tracks. And that, I think, is what we can see and what we have.

"Now, none of this is easy, to say the least, after so many years. None of this will happen overnight.

"But there is a greater willingness now of countries to make the hard decisions and do what's necessary to advance on that track. And I think you can really see two very stark alternatives for the region.

"One is an alternative where you have an integrated region with Israel - integrated - with security assurances and commitments from regional countries, and as well from the United States - and a Palestinian state --," Secretary Blinken affirmed.

"And I think that vision is very clear to many of the leaders that we talked to in the region. Again, a lot of hard decisions required, a lot of work required, but there is a pathway forward and it's one that we fully intend to pursue with American diplomacy in the weeks and months ahead," he added. (pickup previous)

