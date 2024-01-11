(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) EDGE to Showcase Advanced Unmanned Technology Solutions at UMEX and SimTEX 2024





. EDGE will return as the Strategic Partner at UMEX and SimTEX 2024 being held in Abu Dhabi from 23 to 25 January

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 11 January 2024 – EDGE is making its third appearance at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading advanced technology groups in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector.

Returning as the exhibition's official Strategic Partner, EDGE will highlight its goal of significantly accelerating UAE-manufactured advanced technology and autonomous capabilities with a showcase of industry-leading unmanned technologies and solutions, including autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group said:“UMEX presents EDGE with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the rapid growth of our portfolio of advanced unmanned and autonomous technology systems, while highlighting our vision of adopting advanced technologies to accelerate and reinforce our sovereign capabilities. We are fully dedicated to playing a pivotal role as a growing industry leader in this domain. UMEX 2024 will also highlight the swift progress that EDGE has made in expanding our global footprint, forging valuable partnerships, and developing the latest solutions and services in the field of autonomous air, land, and sea systems, solutions, and services.”

Under autonomous systems, EDGE will display a range of autonomous unmanned jet-powered and electric-powered aircraft, including fixed-wing loitering munitions, a stealth aircraft, a large fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft, a multi-role performance helicopter, and tactical logistics helicopters.

Under land systems, EDGE will display autonomous ground vehicles, including mission-proven tracked UGVs, a rapidly deployable armed robotic vehicle, and small UGVs.

The event will also mark the first time that ETIMAD, a technology solutions and services company with a focus on security systems solutions, systems integration, projects fulfilment, and execution in the fields of border and civil security, is participating at UMEX as part of EDGE Group.

Attendees of UMEX and SimTEX 2024 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies in Hall 5, Stand A18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) between 23 to 25 January.

