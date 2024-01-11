Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo On His Re-Election

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Felix Tshisekedi, on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

