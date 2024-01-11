PGT Trucking Set To Open Two New Terminals In 2024, Expanding Transportation Service Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, will open two new operations facilities by Q2 2024.

Breaking ground on facilities in Laredo, TX, and Ghent, KY, in 2023, PGT solidified its commitment to fostering growth, pursuing expansion and maintaining superior customer service. Now, both facilities are set to open by summer 2024, and PGT is gearing up to support its drivers and customers with additional resources and enhanced transportation solutions in these regions.

PGT Trucking's new Laredo, TX, facility progress.

PGT Trucking's new Laredo, TX, terminal under construction.

PGT Trucking's Ghent, KY, terminal under construction.

PGT's 7.73-acre, state-of-the-art logistics center in Laredo, Texas, is under development with Park Avenue Construction within the Pinnacle Industry Center and has an anticipated completion date in mid-Q2.

"Our contractors have completed approximately 75% of the yard paving, and exterior concrete wall panels using the 'Hi-Tech Tilt' system have been poured and will be erected soon," said Laurence Cox, PGT Trucking's Vice President of Sustainability. "We expect to have all the steel superstructure installed before the end of the month and the building completely under roof by the first week in February."

The custom Laredo facility will include a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop, providing a regional base for over 70 local drivers.

PGT's new, 10 Ghent, KY, property is strategically located within a ten-mile radius of some of its largest customers. The initial 4-acres are under development with ATECK, Inc.

"The site has been leveled, and developers have laid the limestone and gravel bases, installing storm drains and various electrical conduits on the property," added Cox. "The sitework is anticipated to be complete by the end of January. A prefab building has been ordered for the project and is expected to be delivered by the end of February. We are on track to be in operation before the end of March."

The new Ghent operation will bring additional jobs to the area, including opportunities for support personnel and commercial truck drivers.

"As we open these additional terminals and office locations, we're not just adding points on the map; we're creating hubs of innovation, collaboration and unparalleled customer service," said Cox. "This strategic expansion is more than a physical presence; it's a commitment to fostering stronger connections, delivering efficiency and anticipating the needs of our customers."

