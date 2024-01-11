Wyld Oaks Groundbreaking Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 215-Acre Mixed-Use Destination in

Apopka Recognized as One of the Largest, Most Valuable Land Deals of 2023 in Central Florida

Dynamic Development to Feature Hotels, Multifamily, Condominiums, Retail, Food & Beverage, Office, Public Parks, and Outdoor Entertainment Venue

APOPKA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO

Wyld Oaks, one of the largest and most valuable land deals of Central Florida in 2023, breaks ground on January 19, 2024 in Apopka, Florida. Dynamic development to feature hotels, multifamily, condominiums, retail, food & beverage, office, public parks and outdoor entertainment venue.

Wyld Oaks, one of the largest and most valuable mixed-use developments to emerge in Central Florida in 2023, invites media representatives to join owners, project partners, elected officials, and organization leaders to take part in its groundbreaking ceremony.

WHAT

The event will commemorate the official groundbreaking of this dynamic, 215-acre mixed-use destination designed to include:



Up to 200,000 square feet of retail and outparcels

Two hotels

3,000 to 4,000 multifamily and condominium residences (the first 325 designed and breaking ground in 2024)

Expansive outdoor entertainment venue

Up to 200,000 square feet of office space

Yonder, a 10-acre park and preserve, including America's greatest dog park Wyld Green, a place to revel and relax, that includes an extensive multi-use trail network

WHEN

Friday, January 19, 2024

1:30–2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Wyld Oaks is located with nearly one mile of visibility off the newly completed 429 Beltway and W. Kelly Park Road Interchange in Apopka, Florida, just 25 minutes from downtown Orlando.

Map link - follow signs and flags to the event site

WHY

Wyld Oaks is one of the region's most influential developments of this magnitude to break ground in recent years. It is a powerful moment in the future of the Orlando region's geographic growth and a tangible manifestation of the economic ripple effect induced by Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX)'s recent completion of the 429/Western Beltway extension, which now links the northwestern portion of the Orlando region to Interstate 4.

Wyld Oaks will bring Apopka and Orange County a novel mix of new multifamily and condominium housing, shopping, dining, entertainment, hotel accommodations, outdoor recreation, and iconic public park spaces across a 215-acre master plan.

With a strategic location along the newly expanded expressway and direct access via W. Kelly Park Road, the Wyld Oaks development represents substantial local investment, construction and permanent job creation, and

the bridging of a significant retail opportunity and multifamily housing gap in the local market. The net result will be substantial growth in jobs and a tax base that can be used to fund expansion of schools and public works.

As of 2023, approximately 12,900 current and future households are growing in the Apopka area surrounding Wyld Oaks (Esri + Claritas 2022 Data). Adding to future demand of those moving into the area, there is a significant retail opportunity gap for total retail trade, including food and beverage, within five miles of the new community. In fact, 2023 demand for Wyld Oaks retail is estimated to be nearly $1.1 billion, while supply is only $700 million, leaving an opportunity gap of approximately $400 million. (Source: Environics Analytics Claritas PRIZM® Premier)

The groundbreaking ceremony is an opportunity to preview the brand new master plan concept, which will be revealed during the event, and to learn more about the projected $1.2 billion total investment opportunity at this monumental destination.

PROGRAM

The event will feature a formal program with speakers and the groundbreaking with photo and interview opportunities. Representatives from

Wyld Oaks will be available for interviews, providing insights into the development's vision, preservation, and sustainability initiatives, and how Wyld Oaks will be a significant catalyst for continued growth in Apopka and the Orlando region.

Speakers:



Joseph Beninati, Founder

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson

Michelle Maikisch, Executive Director, Central Florida Expressway Authority

Laureen Martinez, Vice President, Orlando Economic Partnership Cate Manley, President & CEO, Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

Additional highlights:



Exclusive previews of the new master plan design

Networking opportunities with community leaders and stakeholders Refreshments on-site

ABOUT WYLD OAKS

Anyone who is following the unstoppable growth of the Orlando region knows: the northwest area, where

Apopka is located, is one of its fastest-growing submarkets. As of 2023, approximately 12,900 current and future households are growing in the Apopka area surrounding Wyld Oaks. NYSE traded Toll Brothers, Lennar, DR Horton, Ryan and other national home builders have already broken ground around Wyld Oaks with some of their largest single family initiatives in the USA.

Adding to future demand moving into the area, there is a significant retail opportunity gap for total retail trade, including food and drink within five miles of the new community. In fact, 2023 demand for Wyld Oaks retail is estimated to be nearly $1.1 billion, while supply is only $700 million-leaving an opportunity gap of close to $400 million.

Wyld Oaks is the epicenter, already having set new records for land sale values driven by its novel vision, and filling the deep opportunity gaps for experiences, tastes, residences, and businesses that have been catalyzed by a growing population, unprecedented new home development, major industries, and a vital new expressway that has quite literally paved the future.

For more information, visit wyldoaks

For information on retail, hotel, and multifamily opportunities, contact Colliers .

For information on office opportunities, contact CBRE.

Note: All event details are subject to change. Media representatives are encouraged to check for updates closer to the event date.

