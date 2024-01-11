NEW LUCKY F*CK AD PROVES EVERYONE NEEDS A GOOD F*CK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admit it, life is f*cking hard, and everyone needs a good f*ck to get through the day. Lucky F*ck better-for-you energy drink debuted its new video ad campaign today that doesn't mince words when it comes to what we crave as primal beings. Watch the hilarious ad and let it speak for itself: .

Everyone needs a good F*ck

Continue Reading

Whether you're a grandma trying to stay awake at bingo, a stay-at-home mom wrangling rowdy children, or a busy career couple just trying to find some time in the day for a reinvigorating "f*ck," the ad is grounded in Lucky F*ck's core mission of being an energy drink made for everybody, no matter what their day looks like.

On the heels of its $4 million investment announcement with Imaginary Ventures, Lucky F*ck once again demonstrates its aggressive ascension in the beverage category. "We're breaking totally new ground at Lucky F*ck, and it's playing out, not only with our Everyone Needs a Good F*ck campaign, but in the massive distribution gains & velocity at retail, strong start on Amazon, and intense love from customers and fans on social media," says Lucky F*ck founder and CEO Richard Laver. "We're a company that is not here to check a box but rather to celebrate all of the human experience. Sometimes, that may take the form of a wild, humorous position on basic human instincts like sex or inspiring people to find the courage to persevere. We want to inspire people to be real about what they need to handle life's turbulence."

Available in five flavors, Lucky F*ck energy drink is a cleaner, better-for-you beverage made with 5 super ingredients, including maca (known to boost sex drive) and beta-alanine (known to enhance endurance), with 0 sugar, 0 aftertaste, and 5 calories.

Laver founded Lucky F*ck out of tragic lows and dizzying heights and launched the brand to inspire people to persevere and keep going as he learned to do. He's the youngest survivor of the Delta 191 flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at just 12 years old, he suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. He eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) in order to save her life. In thinking about his next chapter, Richard landed on creating a cleaner alternative to the energy drinks on the market. The name Lucky F*ck comes from a bracelet gifted to Richard by his son for Christmas to celebrate the life he's lived. He felt there was no name better suited to tell his own story.

For more information, visit

and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media. For press inquiries, please get in touch with Valeria Carrasco at [email protected]

directly.

ABOUT LUCKY F*CK

LUCKY F*CK is a new, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to keep going. The product line features five flavors-with five super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and only five calories. Products are available on Amazon. For more information, visit



and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company