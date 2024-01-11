REALTY ONE GROUP's LEADERS ARE TOP OF CLASS IN PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY RANKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, landed two of its industry-leading pioneers, Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder and Vinnie Tracey, President, at the top of T3Sixty's prestigious SP200 List for the third year in a row.

The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks real estate's most influential and Jewgieniew and Tracey are top of the class as they continue to grow the powerhouse lifestyle brand into one of the most recognized around the world.

"Realty ONE Group International

created an awesome brand that our raving fans have embraced around the world,"

said Jewgieniew , who founded Realty ONE Group in 2005. "It's not something we could stop now if we wanted to because our professionals have achieved greater success faster and are in love with our COOLTURE, ONE Family and our ONE Purpose."

Jewgieniew is the visionary founder and CEO of the dynamic real estate network and one of few founders who continues to have an active role in the company's global growth and strategy. Tracey, is beloved by real estate professionals everywhere, having spent nearly 40 years in leadership roles.

"To help this inspired organization grow around the world and to see our entrepreneurs thrive is immensely fulfilling for me," said Tracey.

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor completed over 87,000 real estate transactions at more than $33.7 billion worth of homes sold in 2023. The company also sold 81 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to find strategic, passionate partners to expand the brand around the world.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 19 more countries, recently expanding into Belize and Argentina.

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ®

list .

Learn more at



About Realty ONE Group

Realty ONE Group is one of the fastest growing, modern lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 19 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit

.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group