NCRI-US: Kerman Explosions Expose Regime's Isolation In Iran

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the Iranian people's reaction to the January 3 Kerman explosions shows the regime's utter domestic isolation and weakness.

Iranians swiftly turned to social media to accuse the regime of orchestrating the attack to divert attention from its regional misconduct, domestic instability.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the bombing in Kerman during a state ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of the death of terror master Qassem Soleimani, Iranians swiftly turned to social media, accusing the regime of orchestrating the attack to divert attention from its regional misconduct and domestic instability.

Citing past incidents where the regime committed crimes and shifted blame, Iranians from various political backgrounds pointed fingers at the regime.

The people cited, for example, the 1994 bombing of theshrine of the 8th Shiite Imam in the city of Mashad, the 2020 downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight PS 752, and numerous others, where the regime committed crimes and shifted blame to its opponents.

Reports from the state-run Tabnak website confirmed the arrest of dozens of social media users.

A week later, questions persisted regarding the absence of Soleimani's family members and prominent figures at the ceremony. On January 7, Ali Tavakoli, head of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces in Kerman Province, claimed that over 64 bombs meant to detonate across Iran on the anniversary of Soleimani's death had been defused by the IRGC, with the perpetrators arrested. He asserted that 16 of these bombs were aimed at the Kerman ceremony.

However, within 24 hours, a statement from the Public Relations of the IRGC refuted Tavakoli's claim, dismissing it as the creation of false news to instigate insecurity.

These events starkly demonstrated the isolation of the clerical regime and the Iranian people's deep mistrust in Tehran's narratives on one hand, and its fragile state on the other.

Internationally, there is a growing realization that Tehran is where the head of the snake of war and terrorism lies. This recognition has led to more decisive measures against the regime. As Iranians and their Resistance Units work to address this issue, the international community should align its policies with them.

Acknowledging the Iranian people's legitimate right to oppose the regime and defend themselves against terror entities like the IRGC is a crucial initial step in addressing this urgent situation.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK , is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US ). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

