The Next Generation Of Business Intelligence Enables Companies To Make Data Driven Decisions Faster And Easier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eccentex BI capturing data from Case Management, Operational CRM, Workflow Automation and Email Management systems to enable leaders to make better decisions.

- Alex Stein - CEO of EccentexLOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eccentex announcing the availability of Business Intelligence as new analytics module of HyperAutomation Cloud.After years long development based on real-life use cases, now we are introducing the next generation of Enterprise Analytics Engine that supports business leaders to make data driven decision faster and easier.Eccentex BI is integrated part of our HyperAutomation Cloud offer and capturing Business Metrics in real-time directly from our Dynamic Case Management, Operational CRM, Workflow Automation and Email management products and oversee all data coming from other 3rd party systems what has been integrated with HyperAutomation Cloud.The new BI solution comes with widget based customizable dashboard and dynamic views that can avoid data overload and enables leaders to focus on the most important and most relevant business metrics every time.Data is one of the most important asset of modern enterprises, but needs to be used cleverly to fully monetize its value. Customers appreciate if their data used by the companies to primararly serve the customers' interest. Too less data can't provide meaningful insights, while too much data can be easily overwhelming and confusing. Finding the right balance is key, but not an easy task.Todays enterprises suffering to find tools that can go further than data collection and able to work autonomously.“Leaders need analytics solutions that can help them to drive growth and improve customer experience. However most BI tools on the market ends up with a simple dashboard that only displays set of data but leave the analysis itself to the users. Eccentex BI elevate Enterprise Analytics to the next level and displays metrics that can imply better business decisions." - Tibor Vass, CMO of EccentexEccentex Business Intelligence provides a Data Integration Hub that can collect, harmonize, and track normalize data coming from various systems and display it through a single consolidated layout.To learn more about our new BI tool visit our dedicated BI page or contact us to organize a personalized demo .

Tibor Vass

Eccentex Corporation

+1 866-432-2368

email us here