Eager To Face Team Qatar, Certain Of Best Performance Appearance: Lebanon Coach

Doha, Qatar: The Head Coach of the Lebanese national football team, Miodrag Radulovic, expressed his great optimism in the team's ability to perform as hoped for in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, hosted by Doha starting Friday, and lasts until the Feb. 10.

Lebanon will kickoff their journey in the tournament by facing the defending champion, Qatar, in the opening match at Lusail Would Cup Stadium on Friday.

The Montenegrin said in remarks on Thursday that they are eager for Friday's match against Qatar and that they will seek to use their previous experiences for the best-hoped performance.

He pointed out that despite the short preparation period, there is a determination to represent Lebanese football in the best possible way.

He added that the team include some experienced players as well as young players. In general, he expects that the team will play a great match against the defending champion and host, a team that has shown great capabilities in recent years.

Concluding his statements, he stressed that the team has a great challenge and will fight to obtain the largest number of points to advance to the next round and that the team's main goal is the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.