Lost Chapter Of 'Kelileh & Demneh' To Dazzle At AFC Asian Cup Opening Ceremony

Doha, Qatar: The Opening Ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is more than just an event; it's a celebration of football that embodies a powerful message about inclusion, respect, and the celebration of our beautiful differences – aligning perfectly with the values of both the tournament and the host country.

Don't miss the Opening Ceremony's musical extravaganza, "The Lost Chapter of Kelileh & Demneh," an epic Asian fable brought to life by some of the finest artists from Qatar and across the region. Their vibrant and imaginative portrayal of the characters in this story is flawless and a must-see!

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Date: Friday, 12 January 2024

Fan Zone: Opens 2 PM

Opening Ceremony: 5 PM

Opening Match: 7 PM (Qatar v Lebanon)

Take the metro. It's faster and easier. Arrive at Lusail Stadium early to fully enjoy the Fan Zone, the Opening Ceremony, and the opening match.

Click here to find out how to get to Lusail Stadium.