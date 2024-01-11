Katara Event Schedule For AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara will host a month-long celebration featuring 46 events. These festivities spanning from January 12 to February 10 is scheduled to take place between 3pm and 11pm.
Some of the events include street art festival, Malaysian and bollywood-theme cultural performances, Guinness World Record attempt to juggle the ball for 49 hours, and more.
The entire schedule for the activities lined up can be accessed here.
