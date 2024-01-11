Katara Event Schedule For AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara will host a month-long celebration featuring 46 events. These festivities spanning from January 12 to February 10 is scheduled to take place between 3pm and 11pm.



Katara to release 5,000 pigeons for Asian Cup Katara lines up 46 public events for AFC Asian Cup

Some of the events include street art festival, Malaysian and bollywood-theme cultural performances, Guinness World Record attempt to juggle the ball for 49 hours, and more.

