Free Transportation Service For AFC Asian Cup Ticketholders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: AFC Asian Cup ticket holders will get free transportation service during the tournament.

This was announced by the local organising committee, in a social media post, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Qatar Rail.

Starting tomorrow, January 12, fans may present their valid match ticket for the day (or any future matches) at any Doha Metro & Lusail Tram station to collect their free Day Pass.

Meanwhile, Doha Metro has announced updates regarding their Park & Ride service during the tournament.



How to reach stadiums for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Authorities uncover fake platforms selling AFC Asian Cup tickets Qatar in spotlight again as AFC Asian Cup kick-off approaches

Read Also

During match days at Lusail Stadium, the park and ride service at Lusail QNB station will be affected and commuters are advised to park at Qatar University station park and ride facility.

The park and ride service at the Education City station will also be affected during match days at its namesake match venue. Therefore, commuters may use the park-and-ride facilities at Al Rayyan Al Qadeem station and Al Messila.

Match days at Jassim Bin Hamad stadium will also affect the Al Sudan station park and ride facility. Users may park their cars at Al Waab station.