               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Portugal


1/11/2024 2:34:46 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic HE Joao Gomes Cravinho, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of common interest.

MENAFN11012024000063011010ID1107710917

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search