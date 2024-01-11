Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Portugal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic HE Joao Gomes Cravinho, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of common interest.