               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir To Patronize Opening Ceremony Of AFC Asian Cup


1/11/2024 2:34:46 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.
The grand event is scheduled to take place tomorrow evening, January 12, at Lusail Stadium

MENAFN11012024000063011010ID1107710916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search