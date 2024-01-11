CPI Disinflation And Soft Landing

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 offered even less of an opening dip than the day before, and kept rallying no matter what the bond market was doing. Dollar confirmed the daily easing of conditions, allowing the stock market upswing even if yields haven't gone much anywhere over the last couple of days, and actually had seen trouble rising above my 4.10s% on the 10y.

Today's CPI will unlikely present a bull trap in the sense of lasting reversal - it would be a buying opportunity especially if 0.3% news is sold as I tweeted , or oil prices not retreating too fast lately, force an 0.4% reading - just like I wrote two days ago . And the incoming figure was indeed sell the news one , and now it's about yields with USD releasing its grip modestly so that stock buyers can reemerge (not exactly shellshocked).

This is still the time of soft landing consensus trades, with tech coming back strongly and stocks overall showing good rotations and resilience to bond yields.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals have done their move to the downside, and the only question is whether they would dip some more or not on inflation data, with PPI unlikely to diverge from CPI in the direction much. Thus far the pre-CPI dip isn't materializing, meaning markets are expecting continued disinflation, but I keep favoring the need to spend more time in the $2,020s.

Crude Oil

Crude oil continues basing with a bullish bias, and accumulation accompanied by inability to push prices into and through the $69 - $70 support zone, is telling. Real assets would benefit from a favorably low and expected inflation data spurring more rate cut bets, but of course are waiting for the actual cut to truly celebrate.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.