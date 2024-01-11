Jennifer Fernandez Promoted To Principal At Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leadership Team Grows as New Principal is Announced

- Arthur J. Seckler III, PrincipalWHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lothrop Associates Architects , an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm, has announced the promotion of Jennifer Fernandez to the position of Principal. In this new capacity, Fernandez will continue to be responsible for the firm's multiple On-Call Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) with the New York City School Construction Authority (NYC SCA) and our education vertical as well as grow opportunities in Hospitality, Clubs and Recreations.“It is an exciting time at Lothrop Associates,” said Arthur J. Seckler III, Principal.“Jennifer has been a valued team member, and we are thrilled to add her to the firm's leadership team. Her commitment to excellence and delivering value to our clients has been instrumental to the firm's success. She continues to be a mentor and strong leader for her team, as she manages 8-10 project managers and designers."Prior to her new position, Fernandez held the position of Project Architect, Senior Architect, Associate and Senior Associate. Her contributions to the firm include managing the firm's Continuing Education Program and mentoring several of the firm's emerging Architects.According to the company's current Principals, John Cutsumpas, William Simmons, Robert Gabalski, and Arthur J. Seckler III, Lothrop Associates is very pleased to be giving Fernandez a chance to use her fifteen years of experience with the firm to better serve its customers. The principals fully expect Fernandez will continue to be an asset in the years to come by providing our clients with high-quality services and helping drive growth for the firm.Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library+ education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious.###Media Contact: Jackie Graziano, ...

