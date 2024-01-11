Windermere Medspa Open House Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We are kicking off the opening of our brand-new Windermere location with an Open House celebration.

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Title: Join Us for an Incredible Med Spa Open House Celebration in Windermere.Windermere, FL - Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new location in Windermere, FL. To celebrate this exciting milestone, Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration is hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 11am to 3pm at 13704 Village Lakeview Ave. Suite# 250. They invite everyone to join for a day of beauty, wellness, and fun!At Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration, they are passionate about helping clients look and feel their best. The new Windermere location will offer the same exceptional services and treatments that their clients have come to know and love, including hair restoration, medical aesthetics, and wellness services. Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restorations team of highly trained and experienced professionals will be on hand to provide complimentary consultations and answer any questions anyone may have.The open house celebration will feature live demonstrations of their most popular treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, and laser hair removal. Guests will also have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions on services and products. In addition, Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration will be offering delicious refreshments, raffle prizes, and gift bags for all attendees. It will be a day filled with pampering and relaxation, and the team at Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration can't wait to share it.Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration is excited to welcome the Windermere community to the new location and introduce everyone to the world of beauty and wellness. This open house celebration is their way of saying "thank you" for their clients support and trust in them. Exclusive Med Aesthetics & Hair Restoration looks forward to seeing our current and future clients on January 20th and helping them achieve their beauty and wellness goals. For more information, please visit our website or contact us at (407) 408-7931.

