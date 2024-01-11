India Open To UK Investments And Tech Collaboration, Says Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN) India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, extended a warm welcome to UK investments and technology collaboration during his visit to the United Kingdom.

He emphasised India's readiness, boasting a skilled human resource base, a robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and a vast domestic market.

Singh made these remarks at the UK-India Defence Industry CEOs roundtable, co-chaired with UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps. The roundtable featured prominent UK defense industry leaders, including BAE Systems, Thales UK, and SAAB UK.

Singh, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, expressed India's ambitious goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, supported by a clear roadmap and the collective will of 1.4 billion Indians.

Stressing the symbiotic relationship between India and the UK, Singh envisioned a cooperative partnership for mutual growth.

Industry leaders outlined plans for joint work in areas like aero-engines, electric propulsion, missiles, power-packs, and maritime systems. Singh highlighted the positive enthusiasm of UK CEOs to collaborate with Indian companies.

The visit also involved bilateral discussions, signing agreements on a cadet exchange program and collaboration between DRDO and DSTL.

(KNN Bureau)