SLB And Nabors Announce Collaboration To Scale Adoption Of Drilling Automation Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR,“Nabors”) today announced a collaboration to scale the adoption of automated drilling solutions for oil and gas operators and drilling contractors. The agreement will enable customers to seamlessly integrate the companies' drilling automation applications and rig operating systems to deliver improved well construction performance and efficiency.

The new integration provides customers with access to a broader suite of drilling automation technologies and greater flexibility to utilize their existing rig control systems and equipment on either SLB's PRECISETM or Nabors' SmartROS® rig operating system.

“System integration bottlenecks are one of the main roadblocks to global adoption of drilling automation,” said Jesus Lamas, president, Well Construction, SLB.“Our collaboration with Nabors will provide E&P customers and drilling contractors across the globe with greater access to high-performance drilling capabilities, including NeuroTM autonomous directional drilling.”

“This is a great example of how industry collaboration can break down barriers to scale adoption of automated drilling solutions industrywide,” said Subodh Saxena, senior vice president, Technology and Services, Nabors.“We are excited to team up with SLB to make certain solutions available to each other and to continue expanding the installed base of Nabors' digital solutions beyond Nabors rigs.”

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb .

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "potential," "projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, SLB's new technologies and partnerships; statements about goals, plans and projections with respect to sustainability and environmental matters; forecasts or expectations regarding energy transition and global climate change; and improvements in operating procedures and technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to achieve net-negative carbon emissions goals; the inability to recognize intended benefits of SLB's strategies, initiatives or partnerships; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing environmental concerns, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change; the timing or receipt of regulatory approvals and permits; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in SLB's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and SLB disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

