ELIQUENT Life Sciences Announces Steve Purtell As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ELIQUENT Life Sciences, a global regulatory consulting firm for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Steve Purtell as its new chief financial officer (CFO). This strategic addition to ELIQUENT's executive team underscores the company's commitment to financial excellence and sustainable growth.

“Steve's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ELIQUENT. As we unify the five Validant Group companies and expand our global footprint, Steve's leadership and financial expertise will play a critical role in our continued growth,” said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer, ELIQUENT Life Sciences.

In his role as CFO, Steve is responsible for directing and executing all of ELIQUENT's finance activities. This includes partnering with the CEO and executive team to ensure the company's financial direction aligns with the company's strategic vision and long-term growth objectives. Steve will also serve as a key liaison to investors and the financial community while embedding a strong risk and compliance management framework across ELIQUENT's growing global market.

A seasoned finance executive with nearly 30 years' experience, Steve has held key roles at multiple public companies across diverse industries. Steve joined ELIQUENT Life Sciences following more than 10 years at Six Flags, where he served in several finance-related roles, including Interim CFO. As a key advisor to the chief executive officer, Steve was responsible for managing external financial relationships, strategic communications, and mergers and acquisitions for the $1.5 billion entertainment company.

Steve also held leadership roles at Siemens Healthcare, where he served as Vice President of Global Commercial Excellence, Vice President of Finance, and Treasurer of the company's $25 billion healthcare division. Prior to joining Siemens Healthcare, Steve served in financial roles at Dade Behring, IMC Global, and GATX. Before his corporate career, Steve served as a Combat Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal in the Persian Gulf War.

Steve received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Wharton School.

About ELIQUENT Life Sciences

ELIQUENT Life Sciences is the fusion of five global regulatory consultancies: Validant , Greenleaf Health , DataRevive , Oriel Stat-a-Matrix , and IDEC . The ELIQUENT team works cross-functionally to deliver the global solutions that pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies need to gain and maintain authorization for the products. ELIQUENT's comprehensive services support innovators across therapeutic modalities, phase-based pathways, and major global markets. ELIQUENT's continued growth is supported by GHO Capital, the European specialist investor in healthcare.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink