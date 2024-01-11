Soberlink Collaborates With Global Divorce Experts To Prioritize Children's Well-Being During International Child-Centered Divorce Month

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Soberlink, the leader in remote alcohol monitoring technology, is proud to announce its partnership with divorce experts worldwide in support of International Child-Centered Divorce Month. As families navigate the complexities of divorce, Soberlink is dedicated to providing family law professionals and parents with discreet, convenient, and court-admissible alcohol testing technology.







Soberlink is currently offering complimentary educational resources to co-parents navigating alcohol-related custody issues available exclusively throughout January at .

Addressing the spike in divorce filings from January to March, Soberlink is joining dedicated divorce professionals in assisting parents who often delay announcing their decision until after the holidays. The unique challenges of this period, combined with tax considerations, make it a crucial time for parents to access valuable information to safeguard their children's well-being.

Focusing on Child-Centered Divorce Practices

International Child-Centered Divorce Month seeks to educate parents about the emotional and psychological impact of divorce on children. By offering e-books, e-courses, coaching services, video programs, and other resources, divorce attorneys, mediators, coaches, therapists, financial planners, and parenting experts hope to guide parents in making conscious and compassionate decisions.

Soberlink's Role in Promoting Child Safety

Addressing the significant role alcohol addiction plays in divorces and co-parenting relationships, Soberlink's sophisticated remote alcohol monitoring technology provides a solution. With features such as facial recognition that automatically ensures the right person is testing and tamper detection that flags any attempts to cheat the system, Soberlink offers instant updates, ensuring swift intervention to optimize child safety. Tens of thousands of family law professionals across the nation consider Soberlink the“Gold Standard” in alcohol monitoring across the U.S.

Supporting Mindful Co-Parenting and Effective Communication

Rosalind Sedacca, CDC, founder of the Child-Centered Divorce Network, emphasizes the campaign's purpose: support, education, and mistake prevention. By encouraging respectful co-parenting, teaching effective communication skills, and guiding parents toward amicable, mediated solutions, Sedacca believes families can make wiser decisions on behalf of their children.

Sedacca, a Certified Divorce & Co-Parenting Coach, is the author of several divorce courses, programs, and books, including“How Do I Tell the Kids About the Divorce? A Create-a-Storybook Guide to Preparing Your Children - With Love!” She is also the host of the Divorce, Dating & Empowered Living radio show and podcast and is available for further insights.

For access to complimentary resources from Soberlink and global divorce experts in January, visit: .

Media Contacts:

Rosalind Sedacca, CDC

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: 561-385-4205

Soberlink

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: 714-975-7200

