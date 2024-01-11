SAFILO AND HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCE THE EARLY RENEWAL OF THEIR GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PADUA, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets – and HUGO BOSS – a leading global fashion and lifestyle company in the premium segment – announce the early renewal of their global licensing agreement for the BOSS and HUGO eyewear collections, until December 2030.

"We are delighted to early renew our partnership with HUGO BOSS, a highly valued partner for Safilo," --Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

BOSS 1609/S sunglasses from the latest BOSS Eyewear campaign.

Safilo has constantly supported the growth of BOSS and HUGO in the eyewear category with high standards of quality, cutting-edge design, a distinctive selling proposition and a robust distribution network spanning all regions. Both brands represent a point of reference in the eyewear landscape, catering to a diverse consumer base that recognizes the undisputed uniqueness of the eyewear collections.

"We are delighted to early renew our partnership with HUGO BOSS, a highly valued partner for Safilo, and representing an exceptional asset in our portfolio. I am glad that in just a few years we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our partnership which began back in 2006,"

says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "The remarkable rebranding of BOSS and HUGO in the last two years, fully embraced and executed by Safilo in the eyewear collections, paves the way for a bright and successful future of the brands in all our markets and distribution channels."

"Our CLAIM 5 growth strategy is broad-based. We want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, and brands, as well as in all product areas. Safilo perfectly supports our growth in the eyewear segment and is a key player in the industry with high quality standards and a strong distribution network worldwide. We are excited to continue the successful and long-term partnership with Safilo and are convinced that we have the right partner at our side to leverage the full potential of BOSS and HUGO in the global eyewear business," says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

The joint strategy is to continue to gain market share with BOSS eyewear through a unique and compelling product offer thanks to the development of iconic styles that are immediately recognizable to the consumer. HUGO, which accounts for a considerable share of HUGO BOSS ́s eyewear business, will also continue to expand its presence within the Gen Z target group, supported by a distinctive product proposition and a consistent go-to-market approach.

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets.

The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL, Reuters SFLG). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

SOURCE Safilo Group