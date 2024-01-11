Wounded Warrior Project Announces Walter E. Piatt Will Become Chief Executive Officer In March 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Piatt Will Succeed Retiring CEO Michael S. Linnington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Board of Directors announced today that Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt will be WWP's new chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2024. In August 2023, WWP announced the planned retirement of Lt. Gen. (Ret.)

Michael Linnington. Linnington will continue as CEO until Piatt joins.

The Board conducted an extensive search and selected Piatt because of his vast leadership experience, deep commitment to the country, and military background.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt will be Wounded Warrior Project's new chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2024.

"We are honored Lt. General Walter Piatt is choosing to continue his life of service with Wounded Warrior Project," said Board Chair Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ken Hunzeker. "Walt has commanded troops during wartime and peace. His numerous deployments, including five to Iraq and Afghanistan, provide him with valuable perspectives on the unique challenges of wounded service members, veterans, families, and caregivers. He is a visionary leader who helped address the invisible wounds of war among those with whom he served, and managed significant initiatives for the Army during his time in the Pentagon. The Board and staff look forward to working with him."

"I am honored and humbled to join Wounded Warrior Project and help continue the important work of providing wounded veterans hope and purpose," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt. "Together with our dedicated team and compassionate supporters, we will continue to drive positive change and help transform the lives of post-9/11 veterans. I am grateful to Mike Linnington for his leadership and look forward to building on the work he championed."

Piatt served our nation worldwide, with tours of duty in Korea, Panama, Hawaii, Alaska, and Germany. He completed operational deployments that included Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and published two books from his experiences in Afghanistan. While an Army Colonel, Piatt championed his unit participating in a mindfulness study to help soldiers reduce pain and manage the effects of post-traumatic stress.

He recently retired after 42 years in the Army, most recently as the 57th Director of the Army Staff. Prior to serving on the Army Staff, his career included serving as the Commanding General for the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum from 2017 – 2019. In March of 2018, the Division deployed to Iraq and assumed duties as the Coalition Joint Force Land Component Command (CJFLCC) where Piatt led the transition of that security work to the Iraqi Security Forces.

