Brazil’S Vehicle Exports Drop In 2023

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Exports of Brazilian vehicles totaled 403,900 units in 2023, a 16% drop from the 480,900 exported in 2022, the Brazilian National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) reported this Wednesday (10). The number includes cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. In 2023, there was also a reduction in vehicle production – 1.9% from 2022, with a total of 2.324 million units. Pictured above, a vehicle shipment at the Port of Paranaguá, in Paraná.

The only category of vehicles that increased exports in 2023 over the previous year was light commercial vehicles. The expansion was 15.4% to 73,800. Automobile sales fell 20.2% to 308,200. Trucks recorded a 32.9% drop to 16,900 units, and buses diminished 6.7% to 4,974.

The president of Anfavea, Márcio Lima, said there was growth in car exports to Mexico – a 51% increase over 2022 to 135,700. Mexico surpassed Argentina as the sector's leading export destination for the first time.

Lima also noted uncertainties about the economy of vital partners of the Brazilian automotive sector, such as Colombia and Chile. “The outlook does not clearly show us how exports will be in 2024, and we will evaluate each quarter,” said the executive. The expectation, he said, is for exports to Argentina to fall 20% to 25% from 2023, a year in which they were already 16% lower than in 2022 with 114,500 units. The projection is for further growth in sales to Mexico, a country with which Brazil has export and import agreements, as with Chile and Colombia, said Lima.

