Brazil’S Startup Eduvem Is Going Global

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A Brazilian startup that offers a customizable remote learning platform is going global. That is Eduvem, which was founded by three friends three years ago in Fortaleza, Brazil, now with offices in Uberlândia, Brazil, and Montreal, Canada. Last October, the startup participated in tech and innovation event GITEX.

Faria (R), with investing partner Strauss Nasar at GITEX in Dubai

In an interview with ANBA, Tiago Faria, an investing partner and chief technology officer at Eduvem, said GITEX has exceeded all expectations. Pictured above, Tiago Faria (C) in show in Dubai.

“ApexBrazil did an amazing job, and I'm very grateful for the partnership. It was a wonderful event – Brazil's pavilion was beautiful and very busy, and we talked with investors, partners and potential clients from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. That's something I consider, moving to the UAE and opening an Eduvem office there,” said Faria, who currently lives in Montreal.

The company has most of his clients in Brazil, but its internationalization process is underway. Eduvem already features student support in Portuguese, English, Spanish, and French.

“We've recently opened an office in Portugal for the European market and it's going well, and we plan on expanding into the Middle East, establishing an office in the UAE. It's just an idea for now. I want it to be ready, to feature Arabic support, and the language has an impact on the code development and the page design, as it is from right to left,” said the CTO.

The many faces of the white-label platform

Faria said that the key factor in the internationalization process is building a network in the country in question.“That's the main thing, the network. Other companies that have been accelerated [in the UAE] have an interconnected network of goods and services where they help each other, so joining an accelerator helps those who are in the ecosystem. It's a family thing, having access to this family is beautiful, because we also have much to offer. I'd offer Eduvem almost at cost price, and they'd help us with other services, other supports,” he said.

Eduvem is a learning platform used by schools, universities, and companies large and small in staff training. The platform is fully customizable, we're a white-label platform,” explained Faria. A white-label platform is a platform produced by one company and sold to other companies that rebrand to adapt it to their business based on the same model. The hiring company hires Eduvem to have their brand inserted and can customize the interface.

