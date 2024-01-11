American Handcrafted STEELPORT Knife Co. Wins Coveted GOOD DESIGN® Award For Innovative And Stylish Knife Block

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The STEELPORT Knife Block is a design-forward solution created specifically for home cooks who seek a non-restrictive and exquisitely crafted block to showcase their premium knives while enhancing their kitchen aesthetics.

Meticulously designed and handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, this knife block combines functionality, innovation, and locally sourced materials to provide a unique storage solution that embodies the essence of STEELPORT's award-winning knife collection.

The STEELPORT Knife Block received the esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award in the Kitchenware category thanks to its innovative design, exquisite craftsmanship, unique and versatile functionality, and significant contribution to modern kitchen aesthetics.

- Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STEELPORT Knife Co. , makers of heirloom American handcrafted cutlery, are proud to announce they've won an esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award for their innovative magnetic Knife Block . The STEELPORT Knife Block received the award in the Kitchenware category thanks to its innovative design, exquisite craftsmanship, unique and versatile functionality, and significant contribution to modern kitchen aesthetics.The GOOD DESIGN® Awards, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. and celebrating 73 years of iconic design, identify and award the most innovative industrial, product, and graphic designs worldwide. Recognizing excellence in design, function, and aesthetics, the awards honor products that transcend ordinary consumer goods, embodying enduring quality and a strong public identity.The STEELPORT magnetic Knife Block is a design-forward solution created specifically for home cooks who seek a non-restrictive and exquisitely crafted block to showcase their premium knives while enhancing their kitchen aesthetics. Meticulously designed and handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, the STEELPORT Knife Block stands out as a testament to functional innovation, exceptional design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Its seamless integration of form and functionality elevates kitchen knife storage, providing a stunning display while ensuring the utmost convenience and safety for home cooks."We are humbled and honored to receive a Good Design Award for the STEELPORT Knife Block," said Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co. "This recognition underscores that our knife block - with its patented feature - is not just a functional storage solution, but a stylish addition to kitchens. Crafted with precision and thoughtfully designed to showcase our knives, this magnetic Knife Block ensures that blades remain sharp, organized, and poised for the next culinary adventure."With unwavering attention to detail and uncompromising craftsmanship, the STEELPORT Knife Block perfectly represents the brand's dedication to excellence. Recognized by prestigious publications and renowned chefs, STEELPORT knives have earned accolades for their superior quality. The knife block serves as a fitting showcase, embodying the same level of craftsmanship and enhancing the overall kitchen experience."While most knife blocks out there seem like an afterthought and are farmed out overseas, this block was truly designed and built to complement our knives and reflect our aesthetic,” said Eytan Zias, Bladesmith and Co-Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co.“The attention to detail and uncompromising craftsmanship which has gone into the wood and steel in this block is the same as we invest in every item we produce in our workshop."Standout features of the STEELPORT Knife Block include:The patented curved base design sets the STEELPORT Knife Block apart from traditional blocks. The negative space created by the bent steel frame offers ample clearance, allowing users to effortlessly and safely grasp each knife handle, ensuring a seamless and efficient cooking experience.A robust steel base and elegant Oregon Black Walnut wood front - the fusion of these materials reflects the brand's commitment to quality, durability, and sustainability.Strategically placed magnets embedded in the faceplate securely hold any standard kitchen knife, keeping them upright and easily accessible. This innovative feature not only ensures the knives are safely stored but also adds a touch of modern elegance to the block's design.The block's dimensions are carefully tailored to fit easily under standard cabinet heights, making it a versatile addition to any home kitchen.STEELPORT Knife Co. remains committed to innovation, design and quality, consistently setting industry benchmarks with each product release.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee and their SharpForeverTM free sharpening for life service, STEELPORT's heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

STEELPORT Knife Block - Winner of a 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award