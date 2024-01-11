San Diego Reiki Opens Two New Locations In Del Mar And Escondido

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

San Diego Reiki opens new locations in Del Mar and Escondido, introducing the traditional Japanese mind-body healing art of Jikiden Reiki to new communities.

- Chiyoko YamaguchiSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego Reiki , a renowned center for traditional Japanese mind-body healing, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new locations, expanding its reach to provide authentic Jikiden Reiki to more communities.The new wellness centers in Del Mar and Escondido , alongside the established San Diego Reiki Mission Valley location, present a unique opportunity for individuals in search of holistic healing and wellness.San Diego Reiki stands out as one of the few places in the United States where traditional Japanese Reiki, specifically Jikiden Reiki, is practiced and taught. Jikiden Reiki, meaning "direct, unmodified teaching," preserves the original techniques of Reiki founder Mikao Usui, as maintained by the Jikiden Reiki Institute in Kyoto, Japan. All practitioners at San Diego Reiki are officially certified by this prestigious institute.The simple and humble approach to healing often makes traditional Japanese Reiki go unnoticed. By bringing Jikiden Reiki to Del Mar and Escondido, San Diego Reiki shares this gentle healing art with new neighborhoods, promoting natural wellness and holistic healing in our community.The founder of San Diego Reiki, Dr. Danilychev, MD, brings over twenty years of experience in Western Medicine and a deep understanding of traditional Japanese Reiki. As a medical doctor board-certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Hospice, and Palliative Medicine, a clinical research scientist, and a Jikiden Reiki Shihan (certified practitioner and master instructor), Dr. Danilychev offers a unique perspective on healing. Her knowledge of medicine and empathetic presence combined with the deep restorative powers of the healing art of Jikiden Reiki create a unique holistic healing experience, with numerous clients wishing they would have tried Reiki sooner, especially with Dr. Danilychev at San Diego Reiki.If you are new to Reiki, it is important to point out that Reiki sessions can address physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs. Whether clients are dealing with pain, emotional trauma, or seeking spiritual balance, compassionate practitioners at San Diego Reiki provide tailored sessions for each individual. Jikiden Reiki practice is rooted in the understanding of the basis for natural well-being, addressing the root cause of imbalance in the mind, body, and spirit, and creating an environment that allows each client to get better and reach a new level of health and well-being faster.The philosophy of Jikiden Reiki is centered around empowering clients to tap into their innate healing powers and that's what makes this experience so transformative. The improvements that clients see at San Diego Reiki are often remarkable. While chronic suffering may take longer time and more sessions, minor concerns and acute conditions often resolve in just one session.With over a decade of direct hands-on practice of Jikiden Reiki and seeing amazing results, Dr. Danilychev, MD is confident in the effectiveness of the Jikiden Reiki method, offering a 100% money-back guarantee on the first appointment, making it easy for new clients to experience the transformative effects of this traditional healing art completely worry-free. All San Diego Reiki locations stand by this guarantee.San Diego Reiki invites everyone to visit their new locations and begin their journey to holistic health and wellness. With the expansion, more people can now access the authentic, traditional Japanese Reiki healing method and experience its numerous benefits in the unique and supportive environment of San Diego Reiki locations in Mission Valley, Del Mar, and Escondido.For more information or to book a session at San Diego Reiki please visit

