Oppenheimer Leads Actors Guild Nominations

"Oppenheimer ", the film by director Christopher Nolan, led the nominations on Wednesday for the influential American Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, on the way to the Oscars.

The SAG Awards , whose winners are chosen by votes from Hollywood actors, are likely to get an extra boost this year as Netflix will stream them on its global platform, a first for the world's largest streaming group.

"Oppenheimer" , which tells the story of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb, was nominated for best-supporting performance, the highest award at the SAG gala . In addition, its protagonists, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, were nominated in their respective acting categories.



Nolan's three-hour drama, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office and was applauded by critics, is quickly becoming the clear favorite for the Academy Awards in March.

"Barbie" , the highest-grossing film of the year and which complemented the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon that dominated the American summer, gave nominations to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, in addition to being nominated in the category of best ensemble, the highest award of the guild. This surreal comedy based on the popular world-famous doll was also nominated for its stunt performances.

Other films with three actor nominations were the drama " The Moon Killers ", by Martin Scorsese, although the most surprising thing was the "snub" that Leonardo Dicaprio suffered after not being nominated for best actor despite his great performance in the crime drama set in the 1920s when a tribe of Native Americans is murdered under mysterious circumstances after oil is found on their land. However, the one who is nominated is Jeffrey Wright for his performance in the biting satire "American Fiction."