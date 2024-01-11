Carsten: The Market's Bet Against Central Banks Might Be Misguided
Date
1/11/2024 2:15:38 PM
(MENAFN- ING) Central banks are trying to push out expectations over the timing of interest rate cuts, but the markets don't seem to be listening
Watch: The market's bet against central banks could be misguided
ING's Carsten Brzeski says he can barely recall a time when financial market expectations and economists' forecasts of when central banks will cut rates have been so out of whack
MENAFN11012024000222011065ID1107710700
Author:
Carsten Brzeski
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.