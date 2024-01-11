After Bitcoin-ETF Approval, Speculators Switch To Ethereum

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The US Securities Commission (SEC) has announced the approval of the Bitcoin-ETP. The initial fake announcement of this created a spike in volatility. This is a stark reminder of how short-term traders are vulnerable to volatility from the news.
