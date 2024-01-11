Nikkei225 Needs A Breather But Is Hardly Done Ascending

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Japan's Nikkei225 index hit new highs since February 1990 on Thursday morning and climbed above 35000. The rise accelerated sharply this week after breaking above the 34000 level, which acted as resistance in the second half of 2023.
