Nikkei225 Needs A Breather But Is Hardly Done Ascending

Japan's Nikkei225 index hit new highs since February 1990 on Thursday morning and climbed above 35000. The rise accelerated sharply this week after breaking above the 34000 level, which acted as resistance in the second half of 2023.

The fundamental reason for buying was the dramatic drop in expectations that the Bank of Japan would unwind its ultra-soft monetary policy. The 1 January earthquake and a faster slowdown in consumer inflation have reversed sentiment in the markets.

On the tech analysis side, the Nikkei225 reversed to the upside after touching the 50-day moving average, as it has done repeatedly since November.

However, the move became excessive on Wednesday and Thursday due to likely short covering after breaking important resistance.

In the short term, the index looks overbought, setting up for a local correction in the coming days. However, the big bull cycle in Japanese equities seems to be far from over.