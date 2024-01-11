Strong Inflation In The US Revitalised Interest In The Dollar

(MENAFN- FxPro)
US consumer inflation exceeded expectations, adding 0.3% m/m and accelerating the annual pace from 3.1% to 3.4% in December, above the expected 3.2%. The core CPI also added 0.3% m/m, while its year-on-year gain slowed from 4.0% to 3.9% but above the expected 3.8%.
MENAFN11012024000156011031ID1107710695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.