Heliad AG: FINN raises EUR 100m in Series C to accelerate the growth of its electric fleet, with Heliad AG also increasing its commitment.

FINN raises EUR 100m in Series C to accelerate the growth of its electric fleet, with Heliad AG also increasing its commitment.

Germany, Frankfurt, January 11, 2024 – Heliad AG (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is pleased to announce that our portfolio company FINN raised EUR 100 million in their Series C. Expressing our confidence in FINN, we invest a low single-digit million amount to increase our commitment beyond the existing pro-rata share. The round was led by Planet First Partners, the European growth equity sustainable investment platform. In addition, other existing investors also reaffirmed their confidence in FINN and participated strongly in the new funding round, including HV Capital, Korelya Capital, UVC Partners, White Star Capital and Picus Capital. The round increases FINN's valuation to more than USD 600 million. The Munich-based company will use the capital to accelerate growth in the electric car sector, with the goal to more than double the share of low-emission vehicles in its fleet from 40% to over 80% by 2028. FINN's car subscription model is contributing to the adoption of electric mobility by offering customers the opportunity to use electric cars flexibly in their everyday lives – without risks such as technological obsolescence or the development of residual values associated with ownership. Last year, FINN was able to further grow in its markets and hit the milestone of EUR 160 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with over 25,000 active subscriptions. One of the most important growth drivers was the B2B fleet business, which is now accountable for half of the ARR. The Series C round follows a corporate debt transaction with Atempo Growth conducted at the end of last year. Since 2019, FINN customers have been able to subscribe to a car from over 30 brands and hundreds of models in just a few clicks. The car is delivered directly to their doorstep in just a few days and comes with an end-to-end carefree package, including insurance, financing, registration, taxes and maintenance. FINN expanded to the east coast of the USA in 2022. "To achieve international climate targets, the shift to electric mobility has to be significantly accelerated over the next few years. After years of lack of production, the vehicles now need to be brought into the market. Our full-service and carefree subscription model is the perfect accelerant – for consumers and companies alike," says Maximilian Wühr, CEO and co-founder of FINN. "With the new capital from Planet First Partners and the strong trust of our existing investors, we will expand our sustainability strategy significantly. We will double the proportion of electric vehicles in our fleet in the coming years and accelerate our growth through the e-mobility transition." Nathan Medlock, Managing Partner at Planet First Partners, said: "The transition to electric vehicles is one of the major societal shifts taking place globally and is crucial in our move towards a more sustainable economy. With road transport accounting for around one-sixth of global emissions, electric vehicles are vital to decarbonize society. FINN's easy-to-use subscription model offers an innovative solution to assist consumers in making the move to electric vehicles and reducing their own carbon footprint.” Nathan Medlock will join FINN's Board. Planet First Partners is classified as an Article 9 fund under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). This means that the fund invests in line with strict guidelines, according to which portfolio companies must significantly contribute to sustainability goals. FINN aims to foster sustainable mobility for people and the planet by already having over 40 percent of low-emission vehicles, such as fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids, and by supporting climate protection projects. Planet First Partners' investment will be used exclusively for growing the electric vehicle fleet.

About FINN FINN is an independent platform for car subscriptions from over 30 brands. Subscribe to a car with just a few clicks and it will be delivered directly to your doorstep in just a few days: FINN offers a carefree service and handles insurance, financing, registration, taxes and maintenance. FINN also funds climate action by supporting certified climate protection projects and thus offsets the carbon footprint of every vehicle of all drive types – from production to every mile driven. FINN was founded in Munich in 2019 and expanded to the USA in 2022. The mission: to have a positive impact on people, organizations, and the planet through frictionless mobility. More Information:

About Planet First Partners Planet First Partners is a growth equity investment platform that invests in and partners with disruptive entrepreneurs to scale tech-enabled businesses that combine a purpose-driven mission, profitable growth, and a people-centric culture. It has assembled Limited Partners' commitments of 450 million euros. As an Article 9 fund, Planet First Partners applies rigorous methodology for sustainable investing and commits to always follow the highest standards and strictest criteria. Founded in 2020, Planet First Partners is made up of a highly experienced, qualified team of investment and sustainability experts focused on maximising and optimising sustainability. The team is complemented by a mission-aligned advisory board, made up of global business and political leaders. More Information:

About Heliad Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. For more information about Heliad, please visit and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated. Contact

Find more information about us under and follow us on LinkedIn .



