Alzchem Group AG: Long-Covid: New Clinical Studies Show High Efficacy Of Creatine Supplementation

Long-Covid: New clinical studies show high efficacy of creatine supplementation

Creatine is a natural, endogenous substance that plays a central role as an energy transporter and buffer in every cell. It is an essential component of cellular energy metabolism and is therefore important for all energy-intensive bodily functions. Its positive effect in sport has long been scientifically proven. This is even confirmed by two official EU health claims for muscle building and muscle maintenance. Over the last thirty years, creatine has gradually expanded outside of the former niche market for bodybuilders and into mainstream sport. Today, creatine is one of the most popular food supplements in sports nutrition after whey protein and has become an integral part of the daily routine of many amateur athletes.

New scientific studies suggest that creatine can also help people who are struggling with the effects of long-term COVID or fatigue.



Administration of creatine can provide relief for long-COVID patients





The symptoms of Long COVID can vary greatly and range from breathing difficulties to overhelmingtiredness and fatigue. What unites those affected is the loss of quality of life caused by these symptoms. Although post-viral fatigue syndrome has long been known to be a consequence of viral diseases, it has come into general focus in recent years in the context of Long Covid

leading to an increase in studies on the subject.

Researchers have found that creatine supplementation can lead to an improvement in Long Covid symptoms: Two new studies by Professor Sergej M. Ostojic showed new starting points for how creatine supplementation can have a positive effect on symptoms.

The first study was conducted with test subjects who had been proven to have Long Covid disease. They were divided into two groups. One group took creatine daily and the other placebo. The result: in the creatine group, improvements in general well-being and an increase in vitality were observed after just three months; after six months, there were also improvements in other fatigue symptoms. These included breathing difficulties, body aches, headaches and difficulty concentrating.

In a second study, published in September, the researchers demonstrated positive effects of creatine in supporting respiratory therapy in long-Covid patients. Furthermore, the creatine levels in the brain also developed better than in the control group. In addition, the supplement led to increased endurance (time to exhaustion) - an important building block on the way back to an adequate quality of life. Overall, the researchers concluded that taking creatine over a period of six months can improve bioenergetics in tissues and the clinical characteristics of Long-Covid.

The study results are in line with other findings from studies and observational trials that have been published in recent months. Creatine was also discussed at the Long-Covid conference at the University of Jena a year ago and was mentioned as an interesting approach in the German Medical Journal.



High-purity creatine products "made in Germany"





The company Alzchem, based in Trostberg in Upper Bavaria, has two high-quality creatine products in its product portfolio: Both are based on pure creatine monohydrate, which is produced exclusively in the company's purpose-built production facility. The creatine produced there is vegan and is obtained exclusively by chemical synthesis. Production is certified in accordance with the IFS FOOD food certification standard, a standard recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative. It is also Kosher and Halal certified.

Creapure® has been known for over 25 years as the purest premium creatine in sports nutrition. Under the brand name Creavitalis®, Alzchem launched a specially processed creatine monohydrate as a fine, tasteless powder for health and nutrition applications in autumn 2023 and is already distributing it worldwide. Anyone who eats meat and fish automatically takes in some creatine with their food, whereas dairy products and plants contain little or no creatine. This means that vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians absorb little or no creatine from their diet.

Creavitalis® is suitable as a functional ingredient, for example in meat alternatives, milk substitute products, but also as a dietary supplement for direct intake in order to benefit from the positive health effects.



About Alzchem Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,680 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of around EUR 542.2 million and EBITDA of around EUR 61.4 million in 2022.

